Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Green Light Metals Inc. ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of its ongoing strategic initiatives to reposition and advance the Company toward a TSX-V listing later in 2024, it has made several appointments at both the Board of Directors (the "Board") and management level, effective June 26, 2024.

Board Appointments

The Company has appointed Jason Kosec and Angela Pakes to the Board.

Mr. Kosec is currently the President, CEO & Director of Integra Resources Corp. He has more than a decade of experience in all facets of mineral exploration, mine development, investor relations and capital markets. Upon completing an undergraduate degree in Geology at Western University and a Masters in Earth and Energy Resources at Queens University, Mr. Kosec worked as a Project Geologist at Trelawney Mining and Exploration, which was subsequently sold in 2012 to IAMGOLD for C$608 million. Mr. Kosec then moved on to work as an Exploration Geologist at several IAMGOLD properties. In early 2015 he was recruited to join the Barkerville Gold Mines team as Sr. Geologist where he was appointed Chief Mine Geologist in 2016. In late 2017 Mr. Kosec took on the role of VP Corporate Development, which ultimately led to the sale of Barkerville Gold Mines to Osisko Gold Royalties in 2019 for C$338 million. Mr. Kosec served as President, CEO & Director of Millennial Precious Metals Corp. prior to its merger with Integra Resources Corp. in 2023.

Ms. Pakes currently leads national Decarbonization efforts at Salas O'Brien. With a distinguished career spanning multiple domains including construction, engineering, sustainability, and applied materials research, Ms. Pakes brings extensive leadership experience to the Board of Directors. As President & CEO of Forward Janesville, Inc., she revitalized economic development efforts in south central Wisconsin, including transformative projects such as the $50 million sports and convention center through strategic public-private partnerships. Previously, as Assistant Director at the Grainger Institute for Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ms. Pakes significantly elevated the institution's research profile, securing multi-year and multi-million-dollar grants. Her tenure as Managing Director at the Recycled Materials Resource Center further underscores her expertise in sustainable design and environmental stewardship, pioneering advancements in the use of recycled materials for the built environment. With a proven track record in strategic planning, project management, and stakeholder engagement, Ms. Pakes is committed to driving innovation and operational excellence in the mining exploration sector. Ms. Pakes is a licensed Professional Engineer and LEED Accredited Professional, with Bachelor's degrees in Geological Engineering, Geology/Geophysics, and a Master's degree in Civil & Environmental Engineering.

Mr. Kosec and Ms. Pakes are replacing outgoing Board members Shobana Thaya and Andrew Ware. The Company would like to thank Ms. Thaya and Mr. Ware for their previous contributions to the Board. Mr. Ware will continue to serve on the Company's Technical, Health and Safety Committee.

Management Appointments

The Company has appointed Jason Banducci to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Banducci is a finance professional with over a decade of experience across corporate finance, lending, mergers & acquisitions, and capital markets. Most recently, Mr. Banducci served as Vice President, Corporate Development for Integra Resources Corp. He held a similar position with Millennial Precious Metals Corp. prior to the merger between Integra and Millennial. Earlier in his career, Mr. Banducci worked in investment banking at Stifel Financial Corp. and GMP Securities Inc. where he covered the mining industry and advised clients on a wide range of strategic initiatives including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, streaming & royalty transactions, strategic investments, and various debt and equity financing alternatives. Mr. Banducci holds an MBA from the Smith School of Business at Queen's University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Western Ontario.

Mr. Banducci replaces the current Chief Financial Officer, David Carew, who will remain with the Company in the role of Corporate Secretary.

ABOUT GREENLIGHT

GreenLight's mission is to expand known mineral resources and make new discoveries on one of North America's most prolific yet underexplored volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") greenstone belts - the Penokean Volcanic Belt (the "Belt") in Wisconsin, USA. The Belt's deposits are rich in the clean energy metals copper and zinc, as well as gold, that are required to power the imminent green, low carbon economy. The Company's strategy is to capitalize on its first mover advantage to consolidate, secure, and drill dominant land positions.

GreenLight is committed to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner that benefits our local communities, bolsters national security, and assists in building and securing crucial US supply chains, all while protecting the environment. The Company has established an Environment, Sustainability, and Communities Committee and is fully committed to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement.

The Company's key assets on the Belt are the Reef gold-copper and Bend copper-gold properties, each of which contains known historical resources with the potential for expansion. In addition, the Company controls two additional prospective properties in Wisconsin - Lobo and Lobo East. GreenLight has also secured rights to the high-priority Swede anomaly located on the Southern Greenstone Belt. Outside of Wisconsin, the Company controls rights to the Kalium Canyon property, an exciting epithermal gold prospect located in the Walker Lane district of Nevada. The Company also holds an option on the Cerro Colorado property located within a historic silver mining district, 70 kilometers southwest of Tucson, Arizona, along the Laramide porphyry copper belt.

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Green Light Metals Inc.

Matt Filgate

President & CEO

(778) 679-3579

matt@greenlightmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "intend", "may", "will", "expect", and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The material facts and assumptions include the Company's ability to close additional tranches and such additional tranches remaining in the best interests of the Company. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

