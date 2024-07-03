Over 5,800 solar panels manufactured by Italy's Enel have been delivered to Ukraine to help power healthcare facilties. Ukraine has received a total of 5,876 solar panels made available under the Ray of Hope project, a joint initiative from the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the European Commission. The panels, manufactured by Italian company Enel S. p. A, have a total capacity of around 2 MW. They will be delivered to healthcare facilities in the Zhytomyr, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv and Odesa regions. The Ukrainian Health Ministry said the number of healthcare ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...