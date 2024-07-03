Over 5,800 solar panels manufactured by Italy's Enel have been delivered to Ukraine to help power healthcare facilties. Ukraine has received a total of 5,876 solar panels made available under the Ray of Hope project, a joint initiative from the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the European Commission. The panels, manufactured by Italian company Enel S. p. A, have a total capacity of around 2 MW. They will be delivered to healthcare facilities in the Zhytomyr, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv and Odesa regions. The Ukrainian Health Ministry said the number of healthcare ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...