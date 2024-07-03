Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma toppt ALLES - Die Reichmacher-Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2024 16:12 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mollyroe Plc - Notice of AGM

Mollyroe Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

3 July 2024

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday 30 July 2024 at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, Third Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE, United Kingdom

The Notice of AGM, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts to 31 December 2023, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and will shortly be available at www.mollyroeplc.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.