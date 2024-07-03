Mollyroe Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

3 July 2024

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday 30 July 2024 at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, Third Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE, United Kingdom

The Notice of AGM, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts to 31 December 2023, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and will shortly be available at www.mollyroeplc.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930