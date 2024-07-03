Operating Room Management Market: Transforming Healthcare with USD 7.5 Billion Potential by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global operating room management market is poised to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2024 to USD 7.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.5%. Key drivers include the increasing focus on cost control and efficiency in hospitals, rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions like EHRs, and supportive government initiatives. Challenges include high costs associated with ORM software, hindering adoption by smaller healthcare facilities. Opportunities arise from technological advancements enhancing surgical efficiencies and the integration of AI and analytics. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment due to cost-effectiveness. North America leads the market, driven by digital transformation initiatives and a robust healthcare infrastructure. Key players include Oracle, Epic Systems, and GE Healthcare, among others, with recent developments focused on enhancing data analytics and interoperability.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

The operating room management market is highly competitive and trending towards consolidation. Key players include Oracle (Cerner Corporation), Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, and others. Oracle recently strengthened its position through the acquisition of Cerner, enhancing ORM software and EHR integration capabilities. Cerner's solutions streamline scheduling, anesthesia information, and supply management, integrating seamlessly with EHRs to enhance hospital efficiency. Epic Systems offers comprehensive EHR systems and OpTime ORM software, simplifying billing, scheduling, and workflow management in operating rooms. GE Healthcare's Centricity platform facilitates streamlined workflow, scheduling, and anesthesia management, supported by robust consulting and support services.

Innovative Solutions Driving Market Leadership

Oracle (Cerner Corporation) continues to innovate in the operating room management market following its acquisition of Cerner. This acquisition, completed on June 8, 2022, bolstered Oracle's healthcare portfolio with advanced digital information systems for hospitals. These systems improve patient care by optimizing medical workflows, particularly in ORM and EHR integration. Oracle offers enterprise applications and infrastructure technologies via cloud services, on-premise deployments, and licenses, ensuring scalable solutions for healthcare providers.

Epic Systems Corporation's Market Impact

Epic Systems Corporation remains a dominant force in the operating room management market, renowned for its comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. This platform integrates clinical and financial data across diverse healthcare settings, enhancing operational efficiency. Epic's OpTime ORM software streamlines billing, scheduling, and documentation in operating rooms, empowering healthcare professionals with intuitive tools for anesthesia management and patient follow-up. Its user-friendly interface and integration-focused approach have made it a preferred choice among US physicians.

GE Healthcare's Strategic Approach to Market Leadership

GE Healthcare continues to lead the operating room management market with its innovative Centricity platform. This platform enhances workflow, scheduling, and anesthesia management, tailored to meet evolving healthcare needs globally. GE Healthcare's commitment to personalized patient care is reinforced through consulting, implementation, training, and configuration services for Centricity customers, solidifying its reputation and building customer trust worldwide.

Evolution of Delivery Models

The operating room management market offers two primary delivery models: on-premise and cloud/web-based. The cloud/web-based segment is expected to experience rapid growth, favored for its scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Larger healthcare institutions increasingly prefer cloud solutions due to minimal upfront costs and reduced hardware dependencies.

Diverse End User Landscape

End users of the operating room management market include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals dominated the market in 2023, catering to complex surgical procedures that demand extended operating times and specialized equipment. Operating room management solutions enhance hospitals' operational flexibility and scalability, facilitating seamless integration across departments and specialties.

Regional Insights: North America Leads

North America held the largest share of the operating room management market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust technology adoption, and increased healthcare expenditure. Regulatory frameworks promoting digital health solutions further bolster market growth. The region's focus on enhancing operating room performance and implementing value-based care initiatives encourages healthcare providers to invest in integrated management solutions compatible with electronic health records (EHRs) and clinical applications.

