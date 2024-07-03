JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Extraordinary General Meeting

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the circular of the Company dated 30 May 2024 (the "Circular").

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed without amendment by the required majority.

Further details of the Resolution are set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 30 May 2024, copies of which are available on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting) were received prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Votes for Percentage of votes cast for Votes against Percentage of votes cast against Votes withheld Resolution 57,198,688 99.93% 38,839 0.07% 2,666

Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the Resolution.

As previously announced, the Company intends to undertake an initial return of capital by way of a Redemption of its Ordinary Shares, which is expected to return capital to Shareholders in an amount of approximately US$40 million by the end of July 2024 . The Company will make further announcements regarding such a Redemption at the appropriate time.

For further information: