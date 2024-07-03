Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024
PR Newswire
03.07.2024 16:48 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Extraordinary General Meeting

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the circular of the Company dated 30 May 2024 (the "Circular").

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed without amendment by the required majority.

Further details of the Resolution are set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 30 May 2024, copies of which are available on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting) were received prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Votes for

Percentage of votes cast for

Votes against

Percentage of votes cast against

Votes withheld

Resolution

57,198,688

99.93%

38,839

0.07%

2,666

Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the Resolution.

As previously announced, the Company intends to undertake an initial return of capital by way of a Redemption of its Ordinary Shares, which is expected to return capital to Shareholders in an amount of approximately US$40 million by the end of July 2024 . The Company will make further announcements regarding such a Redemption at the appropriate time.

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry
FTI Consulting

+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199

David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

+1 (212) 485 9410

Matt Smart
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 745228


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.