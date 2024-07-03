Cameron Ashley Building Products Opens Second Location in California

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is pleased to announce the opening of its distribution center in Visalia, California. This new location is stocking drywall, insulation, roofing, as well as all the associated accessories.





Visalia, CA Location is Now Open

"Our newest location is strategically located in the Central Valley meaning we can service customers from the bottom of the Grapevine south to the Central Coast, and all the way back North to the Modesto area," said Distribution Center Manager Jason Catching. "This will further strengthen our footprint in California as we now will be servicing more than half of the state with the same day or next day deliveries."

"Our customers can count on us to provide exceptional service, premium products, customizable delivery solutions, and innovative digital tools to help them Play to Win," said Regional Sales Vice President Rob Rutkowski. "One of the products we are particularly excited about is spray foam and our newly formed spray foam support team - we have expertise that we are eager to share with customers in California!"

The Visalia Distribution Center is located at 2500 N American Street, Suite 101 Visalia, California 93291 and can be reached at (559) 550-3288.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. They deliver an industry leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 65 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. They feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same day or next day FAST delivery banner. Their relationship-based approach rewards customers with their PLUS® Points loyalty program, FREE merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our CONNECT customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, invoices along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more!

To shop online or learn more, please visit cameronashleybp.com.

Contact Information:

Camille Hammond

Marketing Communications Manager

camillehammond@cameronashleybp.com

864-281-3435

SOURCE: Cameron Ashley Building Products

View the original press release on newswire.com.