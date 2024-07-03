DJ Fix Price Group PLC: PUBLICATION OF THE ARTICLES OF CONTINUATION OF FIX PRICE GROUP PLC

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: PUBLICATION OF THE ARTICLES OF CONTINUATION OF FIX PRICE GROUP PLC 03-Jul-2024 / 17:45 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of the Articles of CONTINUATION of Fix Price Group PLC 03 July, 2024 - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), announces that in connection with its continuation to the Republic of Kazakhstan its earlier adopted by the shareholders Articles of Continuation came into effect. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the Articles of Continuation has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Articles of Continuation is also available on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/ regulatory_disclosure/corporate_documents/. About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally, offers its customers a compelling and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.com

