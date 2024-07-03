Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Gate.io, a top cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator, today announced it has enlisted Elliptic, the leading provider of blockchain analytics and investigative solutions, to strengthen its compliance program. Through this collaboration, Gate.io is integrating Elliptic's comprehensive suite of blockchain monitoring solutions to fortify its network of compliance providers, demonstrating the exchange's commitment to its users and adherence to regulatory requirements.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/215255_447cd8eca40f3884_001full.jpg

Dr. Lin Han, Founder and CEO of Gate.io, stated, "With its extensive history dating back to 2013, Elliptic brings valuable experience and top-of-the-line blockchain analytics and compliance solutions to our trusted network of partners. With their help, we can continue strengthening our regulatory compliance capabilities and reinforcing our users' peace of mind."

James Smith, Co-founder of Elliptic shared, "We are thrilled to be working with Gate.io, an exchange that shares our strong commitment to protecting its users and maintaining transparency and compliance. Our suite of tools and services, combined with our team's dedication and expertise, will help Gate.io in their mission to further enhance their compliance program."

The Elliptic compliance suite includes its award-winning crypto wallet screening, transaction monitoring, and investigative solutions that provide real-time, programmatic, cross-chain solutions across 40 distinct blockchains to aid in the detection and investigation of high-risk activity. Gate.io has integrated Elliptic's comprehensive compliance suite to bolster its robust security infrastructure and enhance regulatory adherence. This integration strengthens Gate.io's capacity to proactively mitigate potential risks, ensuring a secure environment for users.

As a company that has always been committed to prioritizing compliance and transparency, Gate.io is dedicated to partnering with Elliptic to further improve these measures for Gate.io users. Elliptic and Gate.io's collaboration represents a step forward in comprehensive compliance for global cryptocurrency exchanges, reinforcing trust for millions of users worldwide.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management for crypto businesses, governments, and financial institutions worldwide.

Recognized as a WEF Technology Pioneer and backed by investors including J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes.

Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io has been ranked among the top 10 exchanges. It is a full-service digital asset exchange platform covering millions of users around the world. The company prides itself on providing industry-leading security in addition to having been audited to show 100% proof of reserves. Gate.io operates in most countries across the world, and is always committed to complying with the applicable laws where it operates.

Gate.io offers a wide range of spot trading products and other services in relation to digital asset trading around the world. The wider Gate.io ecosystem includes the Gate.io trading platform, GateChain, and Gate Ventures.

Elaine Wang

elaine.w@gate.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215255

SOURCE: Asiacryptos