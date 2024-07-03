Mobello, the distinguished brand of luxurious solid wood furniture from Tesanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina, celebrated remarkable success last week at the prestigious Red Dot Award 2024 ceremony in Essen, Germany. This esteemed event gathers the brightest minds in the design world, and Mobello earned one of the highest accolades: the Red Dot Award for Product Design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703118774/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Their Sagrada dining chair, designed by the talented Tarik Tokalija, left both the jury and audience in awe, winning the award for product design. At first glance, the Sagrada chair captivates with its elegant silhouette and sophisticated lines. The true experience, however, begins with the first touch. The incredibly smooth and soft texture of the wood makes every touch special. Every detail is meticulously crafted with rounded edges and a balanced form that exemplify the pinnacle of craftsmanship.

The awards ceremony in Essen last week was a true celebration of passion and creativity. The Red Dot Gala and Designers' Night provided a platform to celebrate and network with the best in the industry. The lights flickering on the Sagrada chair symbolized the immense passion and effort poured into its design. The Mobello team takes immense pride in this well-deserved recognition.

Mobello is more than just a furniture manufacturer; it is a brand that merges a passion for innovation with a commitment to sustainable design. Their journey towards creating luxury furniture is driven by a desire to produce works of art, not merely functional objects. Winning a Red Dot Award is a testament to their mission of setting new standards in the design world.

This accolade is not the first for Mobello; it is the latest in a series of awards that underscore their exceptional craftsmanship. Tarik Tokalija, the visionary behind the Sagrada chair, is a renowned name in the design world. His creations seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetics, resulting in furniture that is both visually stunning and practical for everyday use.

Supported by their customers, partners, and design enthusiasts, Mobello continues to forge ahead with their mission. This award marks the beginning of a new chapter in their story of success and innovation in the luxury furniture industry.

Experience Mobello's exceptional furniture firsthand in showrooms across the country, from the East to the West Coast. Discover the perfect blend of elegance, functionality, and superior design. For more information, visit www.mobello.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703118774/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Slobodan Todorovic

Phone: 774-330-5323

Email: slobodan.todorovic@mobello.com