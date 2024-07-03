Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski secures a CHF 150 million credit facility from Farallon Capital Europe LLP



03.07.2024





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - July 3rd, 2024 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), a world leader in digital security, has secured a CHF 150 million credit facility from Farallon Capital Europe LLP. This facility is available to repay Kudelski's domestic straight bond, which matures on September 27, 2024. The loan has a maturity period of 18 months. About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com . Contacts Marc Ausoni

Kudelski Group

Senior Vice President - Internal Audit and Investor Relations

+41 21 732 05 49

ir@nagra.com



