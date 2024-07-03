As bifacial modules proliferate, estimations of albedo are becoming more important and with developers not prepared to install weather stations to assess solar resource, a popular option has become third-party, on-site measurements over periods as short as a day. Is this an acceptable compromise between costly on-site measuring and less accurate satellite data? Everoze's Stefan Mau discusses the potential benefits and limitations of this approach. From pv magazine 6/24 Although an accurate assessment of solar resources is key to ensuring the reliability of an energy yield assessment, most studies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...