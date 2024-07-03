Anzeige
03.07.2024 20:02 Uhr
The Storage Acquisition Group Facilitates Acquisition of Prime Storage Group Facility in Florence, KY

YORKTOWN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a self-storage facility located at 8145 Connector Dr, Florence, KY 41042. This facility, strategically situated in the heart of Florence, offers 62,873 square feet of rentable space and encompasses 624 units.

8145 Connector Dr, Florence, KY 41042

8145 Connector Dr, Florence, KY 41042
Self Storage facility acquisition facilitated by The Storage Acquisition Group

The Storage Acquisition Group's ability to secure high-quality self-storage facilities in key markets is proven yet again as they represented Prime Storage Group in this transaction, making it their 10th acquisition in Kentucky. The transaction was expertly guided by a team of TSAG advisors, including Bill Sitar, Esq., John Cranley, Andrew Burachinsky, and CEO and President Monty Spencer. Their extensive experience and market knowledge ensured a smooth and successful process for all parties involved. The broker of record for this transaction was Ben Sirk of Sirk & Company, based out of Paducah, KY.

About The Storage Acquisition Group

The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is a leading industry expert in the acquisition and sale of self-storage facilities. TSAG's unique four-tiered approach (Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support) streamlines the sales process for owners, maximizing their profits while eliminating the need for traditional listing.

Contact Information

Tanesha Scott
Marketing Manager
tscott@thestorageacquisitiongroup.com
757-952-6420

SOURCE: The Storage Acquisition Group

