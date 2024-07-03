Aker ASA: Streamlining Aker BioMarine, crystallizing value and re-investing in Feed Ingredients business

OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aker BioMarine ASA ("AKBM") today regarding the sale of its ownership position in the Feed Ingredients business to a new company to be established ("Aker BioMarine Antarctic Holding II AS") owned 60% by American Industrial Partners ("AIP") and 40% by Aker ASA (via its wholly owned subsidiary Aker Capital AS, hereinafter "Aker").

In February 2024, Aker BioMarine announced a strategic review of its ownership position in the Feed Ingredients business. The transaction is an important step in crystallizing value and enabling a more focused Aker BioMarine.

Based on Aker BioMarine's estimated excess cash following closing, Aker BioMarine is planning to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 35 to NOK 45 per share. Accordingly, Aker expects to receive gross cash proceeds between NOK 2.4 and NOK 3.1 billion, subject to final purchase price adjustments and the contemplated refinancing of Aker BioMarine. After an equity investment in Aker BioMarine Antarctic Holding II AS in the area of NOK 1.4 billion and a shareholder loan in the area of NOK 200 million to the acquired entity, Aker will realize net cash proceeds between NOK 0.8 and NOK 1.5 billion from the transaction. Aker will participate in the further value creation of the Feed Ingredients business through its 40 percent ownership in Aker BioMarine Antarctic Holding II AS.

By partnering with and investing together with AIP, Aker will ensure a continued focus on krill-based ingredients for fish- and animal feed in a jointly owned company. Aker will continue its efforts to further streamline and focus Aker BioMarine within the human health and nutrition business as a 78% shareholder in Aker BioMarine.

Closing of the transaction is expected during the third quarter of 2024, subject to obtaining the necessary competition clearances.

For further information and details about the transaction and terms, please refer to Aker BioMarine ASA's stock exchange announcement from today, available at Aker BioMarine's ticker "AKBM" on: www.newsweb.no and at www.akerbiomarine.no

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contacts:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Christopher Robin Vinter, VP IR & Corporate Finance, Aker BioMarine ASA

Tel: +47 91 16 08 20

Email: christopher.vinter@akerbiomarine.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on July 3, 2024, at 20:01 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--streamlining-aker-biomarine--crystallizing-value-and-re-investing-in-feed-ingredients-busi,c4010122

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-streamlining-aker-biomarine-crystallizing-value-and-re-investing-in-feed-ingredients-business-302189194.html