SFL

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.

Half-yearly report:

At 30 June 2024, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

3,472 shares

€200,488.00 in cash

Over the period from 01/01/2024 to 30/06/2024, a total of:

Number of transactions

executed Number of shares

traded Transaction amount Buy 860 5,099 €339,913.35 Sell 351 4,105 €277,577.75

Resources available at 31 December 2023 were as follows:

2,478 shares

€262,824.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

2,025 shares

€2,092,635.00 in cash

Number of transactions executed, and volume traded in 2024 first half:

Number of

transactions

executed Volume traded Buy Sell Date Buy Sell Number

of

shares Share capital

Number

of

shares Share capital

02/01/2024 0 5 0 0 30 2,041.80 03/01/2024 6 0 13 878.28 0 0 04/01/2024 6 6 32 2,144.64 193 12,990.83 05/01/2024 2 5 3 201.00 11 738.98 08/01/2024 7 12 24 1,646.16 129 8,982.27 09/01/2024 6 4 16 1,105.28 21 1,460.97 10/01/2024 10 1 19 1,300.36 1 68.40 11/01/2024 4 1 5 340.60 12 828.00 12/01/2024 6 4 6 407.40 20 1,370.00 15/01/2024 7 2 20 1,347.60 14 945.14 16/01/2024 0 5 0 0 36 2,437.20 17/01/2024 8 5 21 1,428.63 36 2,484.72 18/01/2024 0 3 0 0 18 1,225.80 19/01/2024 4 3 12 826.80 19 1,309.86 22/01/2024 7 5 14 977.20 34 2,414.00 23/01/2024 6 4 13 904.67 29 2,046.82 24/01/2024 11 1 19 1,342.16 1 71.00 25/01/2024 13 0 63 4,382.91 0 0 26/01/2024 9 4 18 1,234.80 29 2,011.15 29/01/2024 17 3 83 5,663.92 21 1,478.40 30/01/2024 12 1 30 2,106.30 1 70.60 31/01/2024 7 1 8 562.40 1 70.00 01/2024 148 75 419 28,801.11 656 45,045.94 01/02/2024 13 1 34 2,381.36 1 70.60 02/02/2024 21 0 63 4,372.20 0 0 05/02/2024 1 2 1 69.20 23 1,595.51 06/02/2024 1 1 1 69.20 1 69.20 07/02/2024 16 3 81 5,479.65 46 3,101.78 08/02/2024 3 3 3 201.60 27 1,841.40 09/02/2024 1 2 1 67.80 12 817.92 12/02/2024 2 2 2 136.40 21 1,444.80 13/02/2024 7 8 16 1,089.12 67 4,596.87 14/02/2024 4 2 10 683.80 10 689.60 15/02/2024 19 3 148 10,022.56 63 4,294.08

16/02/2024 8 0 17 1,164.33 0 0 19/02/2024 7 0 14 959.28 0 0 20/02/2024 7 2 15 1,026.00 26 1,788.80 21/02/2024 3 1 3 206.82 1 68.80 22/02/2024 6 9 11 759.66 163 11,299.16 23/02/2024 8 0 22 1,511.62 0 0 26/02/2024 0 3 0 0 13 899.60 27/02/2024 9 10 46 3,181.82 107 7,415.10 28/02/2024 1 5 5 350.00 38 2,670.26 29/02/2024 4 3 13 915.72 3 211.20 02/2024 141 60 506 34,648.14 622 42,874.68 01/03/2024 8 0 25 1,755.50 0 0 04/03/2024 8 1 17 1,195.61 1 70.60 05/03/2024 17 1 119 8,097.95 5 350.00 06/03/2024 19 2 150 10,179.00 15 1,008.00 07/03/2024 3 7 30 2,097.30 65 4,472.00 08/03/2024 21 1 102 6,995.16 1 70.00 11/03/2024 12 3 29 2,007.67 45 3,144.60 12/03/2024 11 1 28 1,923.88 1 69.20 13/03/2024 1 3 1 69.20 15 1,043.55 14/03/2024 3 3 6 416.82 12 839.52 15/03/2024 3 1 6 420.84 1 70.20 18/03/2024 24 3 176 11,916.96 34 2,305.88 19/03/2024 16 4 59 3,954.18 74 5,045.32 20/03/2024 4 1 8 549.60 1 69.20 21/03/2024 5 0 8 546.64 0 0 22/03/2024 3 1 6 408.42 1 68.20 25/03/2024 3 4 5 337.40 38 2,581.72 26/03/2024 2 17 4 281.40 241 17,137.51 27/03/2024 6 1 16 1,130.40 1 71.00 28/03/2024 2 1 3 211.20 1 70.40 03/2024 171 55 798 54,495.13 552 38,486.90 02/04/2024 9 1 171 11,636.55 1 70.40 03/04/2024 10 3 22 1,509.64 13 905.58 04/04/2024 8 1 20 1,369.00 1 68.80 05/04/2024 7 1 18 1,225.44 1 68.60 08/04/2024 5 2 11 744.26 3 203.40 09/04/2024 3 4 3 206.22 42 2,883.30 10/04/2024 3 1 3 206.61 1 68.80 11/04/2024 2 0 2 138.00 0 0 12/04/2024 3 2 3 208.20 10 697.00 15/04/2024 7 3 16 1,105.28 17 1,174.19 16/04/2024 6 1 13 894.66 1 69.00 17/04/2024 6 11 37 2,537.83 121 8,312.70 18/04/2024 7 6 8 527.84 50 3,350.00 19/04/2024 8 5 13 862.29 36 2,393.28

22/04/2024 8 2 18 1,174.68 32 2,124.80 23/04/2024 9 1 15 993.90 1 66.40 24/04/2024 16 2 31 2,070.18 10 677.60 25/04/2024 8 0 17 1,129.82 0 0 26/04/2024 4 2 6 395.40 10 664.00 29/04/2024 5 3 15 987.45 63 4,132.17 30/04/2024 3 4 5 331.80 24 1,585.92 04/2024 137 55 447 30,255.05 437 29,515.94 02/05/2024 2 1 2 132.40 81 5,410.80 03/05/2024 3 1 7 465.43 1 66.60 06/05/2024 3 0 40 2,656.00 0 0 07/05/2024 8 0 21 1,387.05 0 0 08/05/2024 1 5 1 66.60 20 1,345.20 09/05/2024 4 3 9 608.04 27 1,820.07 10/05/2024 2 2 2 134.80 31 2,083.20 13/05/2024 0 3 0 0 15 1,008.00 14/05/2024 1 2 2 134.80 9 608.40 15/05/2024 2 2 2 134.80 10 677.60 16/05/2024 11 2 21 1,409.52 34 2,318.80 17/05/2024 7 1 21 1,429.26 1 68.40 20/05/2024 6 3 10 678.20 13 882.96 21/05/2024 1 2 1 68.00 2 136.00 22/05/2024 7 1 18 1,216.62 1 68.00 23/05/2024 3 1 6 407.04 15 1,017.00 24/05/2024 4 2 5 337.80 8 540.80 27/05/2024 4 5 12 807.84 87 5,848.14 28/05/2024 1 4 1 67.00 177 11,862.54 29/05/2024 0 1 0 0 5 335.00 30/05/2024 1 5 1 67.00 46 3,099.94 31/05/2024 5 1 116 7,796.36 1 67.40 05/2024 76 47 298 20,004.56 584 39,264.85 03/06/2024 6 0 15 1,002.00 0 0 04/06/2024 5 1 211 14,033.61 1 66.40 05/06/2024 5 3 206 13,639.26 3 199.59 06/06/2024 1 5 1 66.60 119 7,970.62 07/06/2024 2 1 6 403.02 1 67.00 10/06/2024 2 1 4 268.40 10 672.00 11/06/2024 6 2 19 1,273.38 2 134.00 12/06/2024 2 4 2 133.60 92 6,163.08 13/06/2024 9 8 117 7,792.20 173 11,424.92 14/06/2024 3 5 11 724.46 12 796.32 17/06/2024 17 1 194 12,703.12 1 66.40 18/06/2024 8 7 47 3,041.37 429 27,820.65 19/06/2024 4 1 67 4,382.47 1 65.60

20/06/2024 8 6 111 7,320.45 321 21,121.80 21/06/2024 1 3 1 65.00 14 915.88 24/06/2024 24 4 200 12,478.00 61 3,990.62 25/06/2024 13 2 389 25,382.25 3 198.18 26/06/2024 16 1 329 21,638.33 1 66.20 27/06/2024 34 3 560 36,416.80 3 195.18 28/06/2024 21 1 141 8,945.04 7 455.00 06/2024 187 59 2,631 171,709.36 1,254 82,389.44 Total S12024 860 351 5,099 339,913.35 4,105 277,577.75

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

