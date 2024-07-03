Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") announces the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders holding 40.30% of the shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. All the matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 17, 2024, were voted in favour, including: (a) Election of Directors to the Board of the Company as listed below; (b) the approval of the omnibus long-term incentive plan; and (c) the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Sir Samuel E. Jonah, Nana B. Sangmuah, Greg Isenor and Michael Gentile were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company, with the percentage of votes cast for each director as follows:

Nominee



Votes For



% For



Votes Withheld



% Withheld



Sir Samuel E. Jonah 139,390,305 98.571% 2,020,484 1.429% Nana B. Sangmuah 133,982,933 94.747% 7,427,856 5.253% Greg Isenor 138,923,733 98.241% 2,487,056 1.759% Michael Gentile 141,068,405 99.758% 342,384 0.242%

The Board of Directors approved on June 28, 2023, the granting of a total of 4,612,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to employees, officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Common Share, have a term of five years, and will vest immediately. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval. In addition, the Board of Directors also approved and granted 2,460,000 restricted share units, and 2,000,000 performance share units, to directors and officers, which will vest at least a year from the date of the RSU and PSU grants.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Nana Sangmuah

President & CEO

Tel: (902) 832-5555

Email: info@Roscan.ca

