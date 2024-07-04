Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - King Fuels, an industry leader with over two decades of excellence in wholesale fuel distribution, is proudly embarking on a nationwide expansion.





King Fuels Announces Strategic Expansion of Its Fuel Distribution Network

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10550/215433_7547dd9554675bcd_001full.jpg

Leveraging a strong foundation of service and client trust established across Texas, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri, this move signifies monumental growth targeted towards serving businesses across the United States.

King Fuels: Two Progressive Decades and Counting

Founded by Zaki, Razi, and Naeem Niazi, King Fuels has grown exponentially, championed by over 1,500 clients and a dynamic leadership team.

This team, vigilantly curated and led by CEO Saud Niazi, followed by President Mukrrum Niazi, VP of Construction Nomaan Niazi, COO Ali Aamir, VP of QSR Muddassir Niazi, and VP of Business Development Saad Niazi, has strived to uphold and enrich client relationships, backing them at every pivotal moment.

King Fuels' remarkable journey is adorned with several awards, attesting to their unmatched status as top performers in the industry. These awards include:

Shell's 25 years of Excellence Award

Phillips 66's 20 Years of Excellence Award

Governor Abbott's (Texas) 2008 Business of the Year Award

CTE Highest Performance Percentile by Valero

Innovation in the Heart; Excellence in Delivery

King Fuels' sharp focus on innovation, combined with outstanding service, has solidified its pivotal spot in the fuel distribution industry.

Its service spectrum spans everything from fuel distribution, inventory management, turnkey gas station development, to emergency fueling services.

Testament to their commitment to quality are 150 million gallons' worth of annual volume distribution and an impressive 99% on-time delivery record.

Technology-Driven Growth

King Fuels combines proven strategies with novel tech adoption, forging a revolutionary approach befitting the fast-evolving fuel distribution industry.

Their nationwide expansion is propelled by groundbreaking strategies aimed at bringing efficiency and resilience into fuel distribution across the United States.

Discover more about King Fuels' exciting expansion by visiting www.kingfuels.com or reach out to the King Fuels team at their Houston headquarters for collaboration inquiries.

Contact Name: Mukrrum Niazi

Contact Email: Info@KingFuels.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215433

SOURCE: LeadOrigin