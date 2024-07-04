Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) ("Argyle" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Aman Gill as a Director of the Company. Mr. Gill is a seasoned capital markets and finance industry professional, having spent the majority of his career at Scotiabank Private Wealth as a wealth management advisor. Mr. Gill managed a robust portfolio for High Net Worth Individuals as well as for indigenous groups, multinational companies and family offices. Mr. Gill holds a BBA from Anhembi Morumbi University. The Company also announces that Mr. Charn Deol has resigned as a Director. The Company thanks Mr. Deol for his services to the Company.

"Aman's extensive experience in the private banking industry and in finance brings immediate value to our Board of Directors," stated Jeff Stevens, CEO. "I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Charn Deol on behalf of the Board and Company for all of his efforts and guidance as we have progressed the business. He's been a valuable contributor, and we wish him well in all of his future endeavours."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jeffrey Stevens

President & CEO

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle is a junior exploration company primarily focused on the Frenchvale graphite property on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia. The company has an option agreement to acquire up to 100% of the property by funding or incurring expenditures for a series of work programs. There has been significant historic drilling, mapping and sampling work conducted at the Frenchvale site. The company is focused in the industrial materials such as graphite and silica.

