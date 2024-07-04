HONG KONG, July 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - On June 26, Legend Capital's portfolio company, Yonz Technology Co., Ltd. (603381.SH), was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.Founded in 2016, Yonz Technology is mainly engaged in the R&D, production, sales and application of green energy structural materials. With years of development, the company has become a leading manufacturer of aluminum alloy photovoltaic structural parts in China, with products coverage of photovoltaic frames, Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), and photovoltaic bracket structural parts. Being lightweight, high stability, weather- and corrosion-resistance, the company's photovoltaic frame products are mainly used to protect the edges, strengthen the sealing performance and improve the overall mechanical strength of photovoltaic modules, so as to facilitate better transportation and installation.Since its establishment, the company has always placed great attention on improving its innovation and R&D capabilities. Its core technological system, involving a complete production chain including product structure design, casting process technology, mold design and production, profile extrusion technology, surface treatment technology and deep processing technology, has been applied in large-scale production. As of December 31, 2023, Yonz Technology and its subsidiaries owned 81 registered trademarks, 135 authorized patents, and 2 software copyrights. According to the data from China Photovoltaic Industry Association in 2023, from 2020 to 2022, the company's market share of the solar frame products was ranked first among global rivalries, stating a leading position of Yonz Technology in manufacturing technology and product quality within the industry.Wang Xianli, Chairman of Yonz Technology, said: After the listing, Yonz Technology will adhere to the mission of 'making the best integration of green energy and the world'. While further improving our present business of solar module frames, we will continuously cooperate with upstream and downstream partners in the green energy domain at the same time, further extending the PV industry chain. We will also improve our products' added values and persistently contribute to the domestic clean energy and PV industry development.Legend Capital invested in Yonz Technology in 2021 and provided proactive value-adding services in various aspects including lean production, talent introduction, strategic planning, global investment, and corporate management, enabling Yonz Technology to improve its R&D capabilities and achieve significant growth in revenue and profit.Legend Capital said: Congratulations to Yonz Technology. Its Chairman Mr. Wang is an outstanding entrepreneur with extensive experiences and strong industrial networks, which helps to bring together a strong management team. Yonz Technology has always focused on improving its own innovation and R&D since its establishment and will further consolidate its industry position by leveraging the advantages to become a world-class, greener structural material manufacturer.About Legend CapitalFounded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore.It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments, and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies by solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. As a UNPRI signatory since November 2019, Legend Capital is among the first group of top VC/PE firms in China to join the initiative.For more information, please visit www.legendcapital.com.cn/index_en.aspx and follow us on LinkedIn @Legend Capital.The article is distributed by Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited on behalf of Legend Capital.For further information, please contact:Ms. Orianna Ou / Ms. Arina HeTel: +852 3468 8171Email: legendcapital.list@everbloom.com.cnSource: Legend CapitalCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.