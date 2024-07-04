Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - WNF.Agency (Wind and Fire Decentralized Advertisement Agency) announces the launch of a groundbreaking platform designed to address key marketing challenges in the Web 3.0 space. The mission is to provide secure, transparent, and efficient solutions for managing advertising campaigns in the cryptocurrency world.





WNF.Agency



Market Problem and Need: Web 3.0 projects encounter several critical marketing challenges:

Low Efficiency of Traditional Tools: According to Gartner, about 75% of marketing campaigns adapted from Web 2.0 fail to achieve their goals in the Web 3.0 space.

A PwC report indicates that 60% of clients complain about the lack of transparency and accountability from marketing agencies.

LinkedIn research shows a shortage of over 50,000 specialists capable of effectively working with Web 3.0 projects.

More than 65% of cryptocurrency startups face challenges in evaluating the ROI of their marketing activities.

Solution and Its Uniqueness: WNF.Agency offers innovative solutions to overcome these problems:

Decentralized Structure: By bringing together top freelancers and specialists from around the world, unique teams are created for each project.

Using smart contracts, all processes and transactions are maximally transparent, enhancing client trust.

The platform applies existing technologies and develops proprietary solutions, such as an NFT marketplace for influencers and a decentralized anonymous reputation system (DAR).

Payment is ensured only upon achieving established KPIs, guaranteeing high-quality services and transparency in their execution.

Advantages: WNF.Agency offers several unique advantages:

Comprehensive and Specialized Approach: The platform attracts various specialists, creating unique teams for each project.

Payment is made only upon achieving established KPIs, increasing client trust and minimizing risks for investors.

Using smart contracts makes all processes and transactions maximally transparent.

Attracting specialists from around the world allows the creation of the best teams with the necessary skills and experience.

Existing technologies are applied, and proprietary solutions such as an NFT marketplace and DAR are developed.

Target Audience: The target audience consists of two key groups:

Clients (Projects): Web 3.0 Projects: Cryptocurrency startups, blockchain platforms, decentralized applications (dApps), and ICO/IDO projects. Web 2.0 Projects: Traditional companies aiming to enter the Web 3.0 space.

Executors (Freelancers and Agencies): Specialists: Designers, copywriters, developers, community managers, and other specialists working in the Web 3.0 field. Curators and Consultants: Experienced marketers and strategists capable of managing teams and developing promotion strategies. Influencers and Ambassadors: Individuals with large followings ready to promote projects across various platforms.



Competitor Analysis: Several types of competitors exist in the market:

Web 2.0 Agencies Transitioning to Web 3.0: Advantages: Experience with large projects, developed processes, and tools. Disadvantages: Lack of deep understanding of Web 3.0 specifics, need to adapt existing methods.

Full-fledged Web 3.0 Marketing Agencies: Advantages: Specialization in cryptocurrency and blockchain projects, use of modern technologies. Disadvantages: High prices, limited resources, and competencies.

DAO Agencies and Referral Networks: Advantages: Decentralized structure, ability to attract specialists from various fields. Disadvantages: Lack of a single control center, complexity of coordination.

Freelancers and Freelancer Platforms: Advantages: Low prices, wide selection of specialists. Disadvantages: Low quality assurance, and lack of a comprehensive approach.



Technical Details: The WNF.Agency platform is built on the Solana blockchain, providing high transaction speeds and low fees. The main components of the system include:

Smart Contracts: Written in Rust, ensuring the automation and security of all processes.

Using APIs to integrate with CIVIC for KYC and developing a proprietary DAR system.

A module for parsing blockchain data and tracking conversions.

A module for parsing blockchain data and tracking conversions. NFT Marketplace: A tool for creating and trading NFTs that provide rights to marketing services from influencers.

Key Leadership: Nick Kristov, the CEO and CMO of WNF.Agency, is a talented marketer with extensive experience in the cryptocurrency industry. His leadership and vision drive the company's mission to revolutionize marketing in the Web 3.0 space.

Conclusion: WNF.Agency aims to revolutionize the marketing landscape by leveraging the power of blockchain technology and decentralized frameworks. Investors, marketers, and blockchain enthusiasts are invited to join this transformative journey.

For more information and collaboration inquiries, please contact:

Contact Information:

Email: agency@wnf.agency

Website: WNF.Agency

Telegram: https://t.me/WNF_Channel

Twitter: https://x.com/WNF_DAA

Medium: https://medium.com/@WNF_DAA

