Donnerstag, 04.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
04.07.2024
Rexel successfully issued its first Schuldschein for 200 million euros

Rexel announces today the success of its first Schuldschein private placement, totaling 200 million euros, with two tranches of three and five years.

Initially planned at 100 million euros, the placement was oversubscribed by French and international investors, leading Rexel to double the amount issued.

This issuance is one of the first by a non-investment grade French issuer since late 2022 and demonstrates the quality and attractiveness of Rexel's credit profile.

This transaction is part of the Group's active management of its balance sheet and will allow Rexel to diversify its investor base, extend the average maturity of its debt and benefit from attractive financing conditions.

Bayerische Landesbank and Commerzbank are the arrangers of this transaction.

Laurent Delabarre, Group Chief Financial Officer of Rexel, declared: "We are very pleased with the success of this issue, which will allow us to continue to strengthen our financial structure. The positive reaction from investors demonstrates the attractiveness of Rexel's strategy and prospects, which we recently presented at our Capital Markets Day."

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 19 countries, with more than 26,500 employees. The Group's sales were €19.2 billion in 2023.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com (mailto:ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com)

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92tkamm@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:tkamm@brunswickgroup.com)

Attachment

  • 2024 07 04 - Rexel successfully issued its first Schuldschein (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96d782ac-a36a-4538-b5c6-5cc9ea2dfb02)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
