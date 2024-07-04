Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Heritage Group plc: Disposal of Seaton House, Stockport

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Disposal of Seaton House, Stockport 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Disposal of Seaton House, Stockport 
04-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 July 2024 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "OHG") 
 
Disposal of Seaton House, Stockport 
 
One Heritage Group PLC ("the Company" or "OHG"), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property 
manager focused on the North of England is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of the building Seaton 
House, Stockport for GBP600,000. 
 
Additionally, the Company has exchanged conditional contracts for the sale of the land to the rear of Seaton House, an 
existing car park, for a sale price of GBP400,000. The completion of this sale is subject to the buyer obtaining planning 
approval. The contract includes a nine month long stop period with the seller able to extend by three months, and the 
buyer is obligated to submit the planning application within three months of the exchange of contracts. 
 
Should the conditional land transaction also complete, total gross proceeds would therefore be GBP1,000,000 on which the 
Company would recognise a loss after selling costs of GBP139,000. 
 
Proceeds from these transactions will be reinvested into the Company's pipeline of residential development projects in 
the North of England. 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  331947 
EQS News ID:  1939241 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1939241&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.