Donnerstag, 04.07.2024
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
WKN: A12AZY | ISIN: SE0005497732
Frankfurt
03.07.24
15:29 Uhr
4,620 Euro
+0,090
+1,99 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQL PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQL PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.07.2024 08:34 Uhr
35 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes EQL Pharma to the Main Market

Stockholm, Jul 4, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of EQL Pharma AB (ticker name: EQL) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. EQL Pharma is a Small Cap company within the Health Care
sector. EQL Pharma is the 21st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's
Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024. 

EQL Pharma is an entrepreneurial pharmaceutical company focusing on simplicity
and efficiency at all levels of the value chain to be able to deliver
cost-efficient medicines of highest quality to pharmacies and hospitals,
primarily in the Nordic region. Their strategy is to develop generic medicines
in areas where the competition is limited, so-called niche generics whilst
focusing on identified opportunities for prescription medicines sold in
pharmacies or used in hospitals. EQL Pharma bases their business on delivering
cost-efficient medicines to pharmacies and hospitals leading to lowered costs
of high-quality drugs for patients and society. 

"The listing on Nasdaq Main Market gives us a quality stamp and is a natural
step in EQL Pharma's growth story. Our current annual revenue growth rate is
around 40%, and we aim to continue to be a fast-growing company for many years
to come. Through the Nasdaq listing, we also gain access to international
capital markets and institutional investors can become shareholders of EQL to a
greater extent than before," said Axel Schörling, CEO of EQL Pharma. 

"We are excited to welcome EQL Pharma to our Main Market," said Adam Kostyál,
President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "We look forward to supporting them on their
journey to contribute to the advancement of healthcare solutions. We are
pleased to provide them with increased visibility and investor awareness that
come with listing on Nasdaq." 

*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
