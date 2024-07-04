The Portugal-based company has developed a metal oxides removal agent product for PV installations located near foundries, steelworks and metal ore mines. Chemitek Solar, a Portuguese manufacturer of industrial maintenance products for the PV industry, has launched a new product line to remove metal oxides, such as aluminum oxide and iron oxide, or rust, from solar panels installed near foundries, steelworks and metal ore mines. Available as a concentrate in 5 kg and 20 kg drums, the product can be applied via water-fed poles, electric rotary brush, robots, brush-on tractor methods, and manually ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...