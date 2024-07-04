The US Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) has issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) to fund pilot-scale energy storage demonstration projects, focusing on non-lithium technologies, 10+ hour discharge systems, and stationary storage applications. From pv magazine ESS News site Interest in long-duration energy storage (LDES) is rising rapidly as demand for clean reliable capacity grows. In the US, new funding was announced this week in a bid to propel a variety of LDES technologies toward commercial viability. The US Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Clean ...

