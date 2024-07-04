A research team from two Chinese universities claims to have fabricated an organic solar cell with the highest power per weight ratio to date. The device has a thickness of less than 1. 5 micrometers. Researchers from Wuhan University of Technology and Central South University, Changsha in China, have fabricated an ultra-thin organic solar cell with a bilayer hole transport layer (HTL) and a power-per-weight ratio of 39 W/g. Wenchao Huang, the research's lead author, told pv magazine that to the best of the group's knowledge, it has the highest power per-weight ratio among organic solar cells. ...

