Tesla says it has recorded a significant increase in energy storage deployment, officially reporting revenue for 9. 4 GWh of deployed storage products in the second quarter of 2024. From pv magazine USA Tesla set a company record by deploying 9. 4 GWh of energy storage in the second quarter of 2024, more than doubling its largest previous quarterly deployment. The 9. 4 GWh value was 131% greater than the previous quarter, and 157% greater than the volume deployed in the second quarter of 2023. The company's first two quarters of energy storage deployment in 2024, are equal to just over 91% of ...

