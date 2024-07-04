Delvitech and Eurotech: a partnership to take quality control to the next level

From Mathematical Models to AI-driven Automated Optical Inspection

AMARO, Italy, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delvitech, a leader in 3D automated optical inspection for assembled printed circuit boards leveraging artificial intelligence, has joined forces with Eurotech, a global innovator in ultra-high-performance Edge AI Computers, to revolutionize quality control technology.

Delvitech's patented integrated optical inspection technology, designed to collect comprehensive data to drive neural networks in optical inspection, gains crucial support from Eurotech's hardware. This collaboration boosts the efficiency of assembling printed circuit boards, greatly increasing assembly machine uptime and significantly reducing waste and rework.

Employing the patented optical head, Delvitech captures detailed images that are processed through its software, adept at detecting assembly and welding errors in the electronics manufacturing process. Eurotech's hardware complements this system by offering the speed and computational accuracy necessary to handle the massive influx of data required for the algorithms to produce desired outcomes.

This integrated 3D solution is highly competitive and flexible, allowing customization to meet specific customer needs. As board electronics become increasingly complex, Delvitech's technology surpasses traditional mathematical models by analyzing a variety of components, such as metal parts, transparent glues, and silicone elements.

Moreover, this collaboration enables Delvitech and Eurotech to offer a solution that not only identifies errors but also drives AI models to detect deviations and trends, proactively preventing future errors and enhancing process quality.

"In an environment where quality control demands are continuously growing, it is crucial to develop optical inspection systems with optimal performance and partner with providers of state-of-the-art solutions. Eurotech offers highly reliable solutions, extensively tested to meet our high-performance requirements," said Roberto Gatti, CEO of Delvitech.

Paul Chawla, CEO of Eurotech, added, "Our collaboration with Delvitech showcases the power of our Edge AI solutions. We empower our partners to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable solutions where accuracy and speed are critical."

Currently focusing on optical control of boards and soon semiconductors, the partnership aspires to expand into other sectors, including medical and food, with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and sustainability.

As Delvitech and Eurotech continue to innovate, they bring unique strengths to the table. Delvitech commits to "less errors, less waste, less CO2, more future," while Eurotech focuses on "more security, more resilience, more efficiency," ensuring effective asset management and rapid scalability. These commitments reflect common shared goals of exceeding market and customer expectations today and in the future.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH.IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops, and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions - complete with services, software and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions,

Eurotech has partnered with leading companies in their field of action, with the view of creating "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things.

About Delvitech

Delvitech is a Swiss based leading provider of AI-based automatic optical inspection (AOI) solutions aimed at revolutionizing the printed circuit board (PCB) assembly and electronics manufacturing landscape. With a focus on innovation and quality, Delvitech is capable of elevating both cost and process efficiencies, ensuring scalability and inspection repeatability on all production lines. It aspires to make the PCB production process swifter, more reliable, and highly scalable by not only detecting errors, but inspecting the whole production process. Delvitech solution is not just about minimizing errors; it is a commitment to reducing waste, cutting down CO2 emissions, and pioneering the path as the first sustainable AOI solution.

