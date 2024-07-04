Yardi Wins Proptech & Innovation Award in the United Kingdom

Yardi's end-to-end, cloud-based real estate software awarded at Variety's 32nd PROPS Awards



LONDON, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is proud to announce that the company has won the Proptech and Innovation award at Variety, the Children's Charity, PROPS Awards in June. This exciting category also shortlisted innovative proptech companies Built AI, Coyote, Demand Logic, Smart Spaces and VTS.

The PROPS Awards brings together major players in the UK real estate industry, recognising and celebrating individuals and companies who have excelled in the sector, whilst raising vital funds for the children and young people that Variety support.

The award ceremony took place in London on June 27, 2024, with over 800 attendees and 15 award categories. The Proptech and Innovation Award recognises a proptech company that has innovation at the forefront of its business and is disrupting and improving the way residential and commercial property is developed and managed.

"We are deeply honoured to receive the Proptech and Innovation Award at the 32nd PROPS Awards. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology in real estate. We're grateful to Variety for this prestigious accolade and for their incredible work supporting disabled and disadvantaged children across the UK. This award inspires us to continue innovating and making a positive impact in both the property industry and our communities. Thank you to everyone who has supported our journey," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager for Yardi.

About Variety

For 75 years, Variety, the Children's Charity, has been transforming the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children in the UK. Since 1992, the PROPS Awards have raised over £11 million. These vital donations ensure Variety can continue to provide practical support to disabled and disadvantaged children through providing wheelchairs, specialist equipment, their fully accessible Sunshine Coaches to SEND schools and experiences on their Great Days Out. For more information, visit variety.org.uk.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,200 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

