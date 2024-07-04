ACME Solar Holdings has submitted a request for a $359. 13 million initial public offering (IPO). From pv magazine India India-based Acme Solar Holdings has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise INR 3,000 crore ($359. 13 million) through an IPO. "The offer also includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees and a discount is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion," stated ACME Solar. ACME Solar said that "in consultation with the book-running lead manager, [it] may ...

