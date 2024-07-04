Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Tradegate
03.07.24
08:50 Uhr
18,100 Euro
-0,070
-0,39 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18,12018,21009:48
PR Newswire
04.07.2024 09:48 Uhr
14 Leser
Calliditas Therapeutics: Launch of Phase 3 clinical trial with Nefecon in Japan

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announces that its partner Viatris Pharmaceutical Japan G.K. ("Viatris") has initiated a phase III clinical trial in Japan with Nefecon, named VR-205 in the Japanese market, in Japanese patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

The clinical trial is a bridging study requiring a limited number of Japanese patients to participate in a study similar in design to that of the global NefIgArd trial. IgA nephropathy is a designated retractable disease in Japan, with an estimated 33,000 patients in Japan* assumed to be suffering from this disease and with limited treatment options for IgAN patients in this country.

Calliditas Therapeutics announces license agreement with Viatris to register and commercialize specialty therapy for IgA nephropathy in Japan - Calliditas Therapeutics AB

*Japan Intractable Disease Information Center

CONTACT:
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on July 4, 2024 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/launch-of-phase-3-clinical-trial-with-nefecon-in-japan,c4011121

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/4011121/2901144.pdf

Viatris Trial Launch PR_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launch-of-phase-3-clinical-trial-with-nefecon-in-japan-302189479.html

