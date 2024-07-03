Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for June 2024

CHICAGO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported June 2024 trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the second quarter of 2024.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain June trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 11,002 11,467 -4.0 % 9,962 10.4 % 10,553 10,842 -2.7 % Index options (contracts, k) 3,913 3,917 -0.1 % 3,776 3.6 % 4,052 3,639 11.3 % Futures (contracts, k) 235.1 198 18.8 % 214 10.0 % 237 215 10.4 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,293 1,366 -5.4 % 1,424 -9.2 % 1,426 1,435 -0.6 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1 73 77 -5.4 % 79 -7.4 % 78 84 -6.8 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 154,818 120,591 28.4 % 140,175 10.4 % 148,479 137,531 8.0 % European Equities (€, mn) 9,678 8,730 10.9 % 8,634 12.1 % 9,744 10,314 -5.5 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 95,010 90,994 4.4 % 96,641 -1.7 % 593,345 634,938 -6.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 875 844 3.7 % 953 -8.2 % 5,289 5,064 4.4 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 792 688 15.1 % 737 7.4 % 763 719 6.2 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 296 164 80.6 % 333 -11.1 % 316 184 71.7 % Global FX ($, mn) 48,651 44,834 8.5 % 43,351 12.2 % 46,475 43,726 6.3 %

1 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting. 2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

June and Second Quarter 2024 Trading Volume Highlights

Cboe Europe

Cboe Clear Europe achieved a monthly market share record of 47% on venues that support interoperable clearing arrangements, beating the previous high of 46% set in April 2024.

Global FX

Global FX reported a new quarterly Spot average daily notional value (ADNV) record of $47.7 billion.

Cboe Japan

Cboe Japan achieved a new quarterly lit market share record of 5.5%, its second consecutive quarter with record market share.

Second-Quarter 2024 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the second quarter of 2024 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2024, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Three-Months Ended Product: 2Q Projection May-24 Apr-24 Mar-24 Multiply-Listed Options (per contract) $0.063 $0.064 $0.065 $0.064 Index Options $0.896 $0.902 $0.911 $0.915 Total Options $0.295 $0.302 $0.304 $0.299 Futures (per contract) $1.750 $1.746 $1.741 $1.749 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.026 $0.026 $0.022 $0.019 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.134 $0.131 $0.133 $0.132 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 4.060 CAD 4.046 CAD 4.006 CAD 3.997 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.250 0.249 0.246 0.249 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.158 0.156 0.156 0.142 Japanese Equities (per matched notional value) 0.229 0.232 0.220 0.227 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.705 $2.677 $2.650 $2.622 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.008 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 1.060 € 1.042 € 1.069 € 1.072

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE).

For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period.

For U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period.

For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for Cboe Canada and the number of trading days for the period and includes revenue.

For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days.

For Australian Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less trading fee relief in Australian Dollars divided by the product of ADNV in Australian Dollars of shares matched on Cboe Australia and the number of trading days.

For Japanese Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Japanese Yen divided by the product of ADNV in Japanese Yen of shares matched on Cboe Japan and the number of trading days.

For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction.

For Cboe Clear Europe, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Clear®, and CFE® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.