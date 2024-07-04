Three pumped hydro projects that would deliver a combined 1,035 MW/9,480 MWh of dispatchable capacity are among six projects that have been declared critical, state-significant infrastructure by the New South Wales government in Australia. From pv magazine Australia The New South Wales (NSW) government has identified six renewable energy projects, including three large-scale pumped hydro schemes and a trio of electricity transmission projects as high priority infrastructure projects that are essential to the state for economic reasons. NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully announced that all six projects ...

