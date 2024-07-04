Assure Holdings Corp.: Assure Announces Reverse Stock Split to support Continued Listing on NASDAQ

DENVER, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring ("IONM") and remote neurology services, today announced that it will effect a reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of its shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, at a ratio of 18 (old) for 1 (new) that will become effective on July 9, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.



Assure's common stock is expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on July 9, 2024, meaning that each eighteen (18) pre-split shares will represent one (1) post-split share and the share price is expected to increase mechanically in proportion to the 18:1 ratio. Assure's common stock will continue to trade under its existing symbol "IONM". The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 04625J402.

The Reverse Stock Split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining the listing of its common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market and to make the bid price more attractive to investors.

As a result of the 18:1 Reverse Stock Split, the total number of shares of common stock authorized by the Company under its Articles of Incorporation will be reduced from 250,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001, to 13,888,888 shares of common stock, par value $0.001. The number of shares of common stock held by each stockholder of the Company will consolidate automatically on an 18 (old) shares for 1 (new) share basis. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. All fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share, pursuant to NRS 78.205(2)(b).

The Reverse Stock Split will affect all issued and outstanding shares of common stock. All outstanding options, restricted stock awards, warrants, preferred stock and convertible notes and other securities entitling their holders to purchase or otherwise receive shares of common stock will be adjusted as a result of the Reverse Stock Split by decreasing the number of shares acquirable pursuant to the ratio of 18:1 and increasing the exercise or conversion price, as applicable, by the same ratio, as required by the terms of each such security. The number of shares of common stock available to be awarded under the Company's equity incentive plans will also be proportionately adjusted.

As of July 3, 2024, the Company had approximately 10,602,306 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, and after the Reverse Stock Split, the Company will have approximately 589,017 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Immediately after the Reverse Stock Split, each stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power will remain virtually unchanged, except for minor changes and adjustments that will result from rounding fractional shares into whole shares, as applicable. The rights and privileges of the holders of shares of common stock will be substantially unaffected by the Reverse Stock Split.

The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare"), will serve as exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split and will provide instructions to stockholders of record regarding the Reverse Stock Split. Unless otherwise requested by the stockholder, Computershare will be issuing all of the post-split shares in paperless, "book-entry" form, and unless otherwise requested by the stockholder, Computershare will hold the shares in an account set up for the stockholder. All book-entry or other electronic positions representing issued and outstanding shares of our common stock will be automatically adjusted. Those stockholders holding our common stock in "street name" will receive instructions from their brokers. For assistance from Computershare please call 1 (800) 546-5141.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients' neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure's mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, management's expectations regarding the increase in procedures, and other similar statements. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include risks regarding our patient volume or cases not growing as expected, or decreasing, which could impact revenue and profitability; unfavorable economic conditions could have an adverse effect on our business; risks related to increased leverage resulting from incurring additional debt; the policies of health insurance carriers may affect the amount of revenue we receive; our ability to successfully market and sell our products and services; we may be subject to competition and technological risk which may impact the price and amount of services we can sell and the nature of services we can provide; regulatory changes that are unfavorable in the states where our operations are conducted or concentrated; our ability to comply and the cost of compliance with extensive existing regulation and any changes or amendments thereto; changes within the medical industry and third-party reimbursement policies and our estimates of associated timing and costs with the same; our ability to adequately forecast expansion and the Company's management of anticipated growth; and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 26, 2024, and with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profiles on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

