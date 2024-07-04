André Hoffmann, Former Refinitiv CEO David Craig, and Oxford Science Enterprises among notable investors backing company's growth phase

Natural Capital Research Limited (Natcap) announced today it has secured $10 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round to scale its pioneering nature tech product. This funding will help accelerate Natcap's rapid growth supporting organisations to understand their nature-related risks and opportunities. The company's focus is to scale the delivery of high-quality nature data to the growing number of companies in scope for the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, or those voluntarily reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations. Natcap is one of the first nature and biodiversity intelligence companies globally to complete Series A financing in the nascent market.

Natcap has secured new funding from André Hoffmann, Norinchukin Capital, Yeo Ventures, and Pelican Ag. The round also includes investment from former CEO of Refinitiv David Craig, as well as follow-on investments from Oxford Science Enterprises, funds advised by MW&L Capital Partners, and Alea Iacta Est, all of which participated in the company's £2.5 million seed round in early 2023. This is a notable endorsement of the positive work Natcap is doing and sets the stage for their trajectory as nature reporting becomes mandatory across the globe.

Natcap's innovative platform brings together the world's best science, data and technology, empowering companies to measure, report and act on nature-related risks and opportunities. The company was founded in 2018 by Professor Baroness Kathy Willis at the University of Oxford and others, and is on a mission to embed nature intelligence into business decision making.

The company has developed world leading technology to support 20+ organisations, including collaborating with Tesco's Nature Programme, and a partnership with MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings. Natcap was recently selected as one of just four UK tech companies to receive government support from the UK-APAC Tech Growth Programme for expansion into the Japanese market.

Quote from Natcap CEO, Sebastian Leape:

"It has been truly exciting to see the level of investor interest in our company, particularly in a less-than-optimal fundraising environment globally," said Sebastian Leape, CEO of Natcap. "We see our investors' support as a further endorsement of the market need for what we offer: a simple, straightforward solution for companies grappling with nature risks and reporting needs under CSRD and TNFD. We look forward to scaling our offering, allowing more organisations to integrate nature into their decision-making, and accelerating the world's transition to a nature-positive future."

Quote from André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman, Roche Holding AG:

"As an investor deeply committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship, I am thrilled to support Natcap. Their innovative and science-based approach to assessing nature risk and opportunity represents a pivotal step forward in our efforts to embed nature into how businesses make decisions. Through my role as a senior advisor to the Taskforce for Nature Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) I have witnessed firsthand the gap that Natcap fills: helping businesses to measure nature risk and opportunity at scale. I look forward to working with the Natcap team to help them achieve their ambitious goals."

Quote from Nick Dixon-Clegg, Partner, Oxford Science Enterprises:

"Managing nature-related risks effectively is crucial for both companies and investors, and requires the development of new innovative nature-related technologies. This significant round of capital is a testament to both Natcap's remarkable progress in this cutting-edge field and to the team behind it. We are thrilled to continue supporting the growth of their platform as part of our mission to scale the most promising technologies from the Oxford ecosystem."

About Natcap:

Natcap helps companies quantify and embed nature-related risks and opportunities into business strategy. They collaborate with world-leading scientists to deliver comprehensive and understandable nature data and metrics. Natcap's platform guides businesses through measuring, reporting and acting on their nature-related risks and opportunities to build resilient nature strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703278128/en/

Contacts:

Name: Hayley Moller

Position: Interim Head of Marketing

Email: hayley.moller@natcapresearch.com

Website: www.natcapresearch.com