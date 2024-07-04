Nanoco Group's trading update flagged that, while its development work on second-generation materials continues to progress as expected, it does not expect to receive a follow-on order for commercial materials in FY24. These orders were expected to be low volume, hence the delay is not particularly material from a financial perspective, although it does remove an expected milestone to gauge Nanoco's pathway to volume production. We have adjusted our estimates to reflect a more cautious scenario for the near-term ramp-up of volume material sales. Success will be defined by the extent to which Nanoco-based sensors are designed into handsets and other devices in the 2026/27 timeframe, when the infrared sensing market is expected to see an inflection. Nanoco and its lead partner hope to have more visibility on end-customers' commercialisation pipelines by the time of the FY24 results in October.

