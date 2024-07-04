The government of the Maldives is accepting bids for the design, supply and installation of grid-tied solar-diesel hybrid power generation plants. The projects will be built on nine inhabited islands across the country. The Ministry of Finance of the Maldives is accepting bids for the design, supply and installation of grid-tied solar-diesel hybrid generation projects. The plants will be built on seven inhabited islands of Gaafu Alifu Atoll and two inhabited islands of Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll. The Preparing Outer Islands for Sustainable Energy Development (POISED) project will oversee the work, with ...

