Gander Gold Corp.: Gander Gold Exploration Update

Gander Gold Corp. ("Gander" or the "Company") (CSE:GAND)(OTCQB:GANDF), is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Gander North Project in Newfoundland where 28 rotary air blast ("RAB") drill holes, an exploration tool designed to prioritize first-ever diamond drilling targets, were completed in 2023.

Highlights:

Anomalous to significant gold mineralization was encountered in eight (8) of 11 RAB holes completed on the western side of Gander North with five (5) of these holes also intersecting mafic-ultramafic rock associated with the GRUB Line;

Anomalous mineralization was encountered in 14 of the 17 RAB holes completed on the eastern side of Gander North;

This initial round of RAB drilling on each side of Gander North tested only five (5) of 14 large soil geochemistry anomalies identified at this large-scale project to date;

Results warrant additional follow-up exploration at these 5 anomalies ahead of potential diamond drilling;

An exploration plan for the remaining 9 large soil geochemistry anomalies is being finalized.

Mr. Mark Scott, Gander President and CEO, commented: "The immense size of the grassroots Gander North Project requires a very systematic approach to determine initial diamond drilling targets with the highest probability for success. We're very pleased with these early results, especially on the western side of Gander North where very anomalous gold mineralization was encountered at depth and along strike of the Jonathan's Third Pond Copper Showing.

"With Gander North still at a very promising early stage, and some breakthroughs at Lizard Pond and Thwart Island, and Mount Peyton and Cape Ray II yet to be RAB-tested, we have much to look forward to in terms of discovery potential across one of the largest overall land packages in Newfoundland that still awaits initial diamond drilling," Mark Scott concluded.

Gander Gold completed a total of 34 RAB drill holes across its Newfoundland properties in 2023 including three (3) at Lizard Pond (Gander South) where diamond drill targets have been outlined after 1 RAB hole cut 13.7 metres grading 1.06 g/t Au starting from surface (refer to Nov. 30, 2023 news release).

Refer to Figures 1 & 2 and Tables 1 & 2, below, for Gander North RAB drill hole locations and summary of results.

Figure 1 - "GNO Series" RAB Drill Holes - Gander North Project (Western Side)

Figure 2 - "GNE Series" RAB Drill Holes - Gander North Project (Eastern Side)

Table 1 - Gander North Project 2023 RAB Drill Results

Drillhole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m)* Au (ppb)** Cu (ppm) Comment GNORAB23-001 0.00 13.72 13.72 - Anomalous Au, Ag, As, Sb, Te GNORAB23-001 22.86 42.67 19.81 91.62 Including 32.00 36.58 4.58 188.33 GNORAB23-002 0.00 9.14 9.14 150.5 Anomalous Ag, As, Sb Including 3.05 7.62 4.57 271.00 Anomalous Ag, As, Sb GNORAB23-003 10.69 15.24 4.55 15.67 640.33 Anomalous Ag, Te GNORAB23-004 6.10 18.29 12.19 17.06 259.49 Anomalous Ag, Te GNORAB23-005 6.10 9.14 3.04 26.00 Anomalous Ag, Bi, Cu, Mo, Pb, Te GNORAB23-005 41.15 57.91 16.76 - Anomalous Ag, As, Bi, Mo, Pb, Te GNORAB23-006 56.39 65.53 9.14 - Anomalous Ag, Bi, Mo, Pb, Te GNORAB23-007 9.14 39.62 30.48 16.28 511.95 Anomalous Ag, Te GNORAB23-007 56.39 65.53 9.14 - 465.33 Anomalous Ag, Te GNORAB23-008 24.38 39.62 15.24 - 484.10 Anomalous Ag, Bi, Mo, Pb, Te GNORAB23-009 4.57 12.19 7.62 98.20 576.62 Anomalous Ag, Bi, Mo, Te Including 10.67 12.19 1.52 452.00 838.00 GNORAB23-009 51.82 64.00 12.18 - - Anomalous Hg, W GNORAB23-010 25.91 39.62 13.71 187.61 609.82 Anomalous Ag, Bi, Te Including 25.91 30.48 4.57 512.33 700.67 Anomalous Ag, Bi, Te GNORAB23-011 No significant results GNERAB23-001 0.00 16.76 16.76 Anomalous Au (up to 14ppb), Ag, As, Bi, Mo, Sb, Te GNERAB23-001 53.34 56.38 3.04 Anomalous Au (8ppb), Ag, Bi, Te GNERAB23-002 36.58 38.10 1.52 Anomalous Au (12ppb), Te GNERAB23-003 24.38 36.58 12.20 Anomalous Ag, As, Bi, Au below detection limit GNERAB23-004 0.00 3.05 3.05 Anomalous As, Sb, Au below detection limit GNERAB23-005 0.00 7.62 7.62 Anomalous As, Sb Au below detection limit GNERAB23-006 0.00 4.57 4.57 Anomalous As, Bi, Sb, Te, Au (up to 5ppb) GNERAB23-007 18.29 22.86 4.57 Anomalous Au (up to 6ppb) GNERAB23-008 0.00 3.05 3.05 Anomalous As, Sb, Au below detection limit GNERAB23-009 0.00 1.52 1.52 Anomalous Ag, As, Bi, Cu (1794ppm) Sb, Te, Au (5ppb) GNERAB23-010 0.00 3.05 3.05 Anomalous Ag, Bi, Cu, Hg, Pb (>1000ppm), Sb, W GNERAB23-011 No significant results GNERAB23-012 No significant results GNERAB23-013 0.00 1.52 1.52 Anomalous Au (7ppb), As, Sb, Te GNERAB23-013 6.10 9.14 3.04 Anomalous Au (up to 6ppb), Ag, Bi, Te GNERAB23-013 39.62 51.82 12.20 Anomalous Au (up to 6ppb), Ag, As, Bi, Te GNERAB23-014 0.00 1.52 1.52 Anomalous As, Sb, Au below detection limit GNERAB23-014 15.24 16.76 1.52 Anomalous Au (9ppb) GNERAB23-014 35.02 53.34 18.32 Anomalous Au (up to 10ppb), Ag, As, Bi, Te GNERAB23-015 No significant results GNERAB23-016 3.05 7.62 4.57 Anomalous Ag, As, Bi, Pb, Te, Au below detection limit GNERAB23-016 39.62 48.77 9.15 Anomalous Au (up to 15ppb), Ag, As, Bi, Pb, Sb, Te GNERAB23-017 7.62 9.14 1.52 Anomalous Ag, As, Bi, Mo, Pb, Sb, Te, Au below detection limit

*Drill hole intercepts are drill hole lengths - true widths unknown at this time

- refers to below detection limits for Au

**Note 1000ppb equals 1 gram per tonne

Table - 2: Gander North Project RAB Drill Hole Locations

Drillhole ID Easting* Northing Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) GNORAB23-001 681770.4 5440527.8 300 -55 64.0 GNORAB23-002 681720.1 5440553.0 300 -55 59.4 GNORAB23-003 681832.3 5440756.9 120 -55 65.5 GNORAB23-004 681780.7 5440787.9 120 -55 65.5 GNORAB23-005 681116.4 5440252.0 300 -55 65.5 GNORAB23-006 681059.6 5440282.6 300 -55 65.5 GNORAB23-007 681798.4 5441703.6 300 -55 64.0 GNORAB23-008 682369.2 5437738.6 120 -60 65.5 GNORAB23-009 682323.5 5437946.1 120 -60 64.0 GNORAB23-010 682328.9 5437982.0 120 -60 65.5 GNORAB23-011 680252.0 5439256.0 300 -55 18.3 GNERAB23-001 686601.82 5424913.85 100 -60 65.5 GNERAB23-002 686568.37 5424568.48 100 -60 65.5 GNERAB23-003 689382.26 5427810.49 100 -60 50.3 GNERAB23-004 689647.86 5428278.5 100 -60 65.5 GNERAB23-005 689801.18 5428361.52 100 -60 61.0 GNERAB23-006 689283.54 5427963.22 100 -60 65.5 GNERAB23-007 689336.17 5427886.87 100 -60 65.5 GNERAB23-008 689231.32 5428065.73 100 -60 48.8 GNERAB23-009 690595.29 5436911.59 90 -60 35.1 GNERAB23-010 690545.44 5436775.51 90 -60 65.5 GNERAB23-011 690792.97 5432556.91 310 -60 65.5 GNERAB23-012 691136.52 5430746.42 90 -60 19.8 GNERAB23-013 691136.52 5430746.42 270 -60 65.5 GNERAB23-014 691747.00 5430904.59 270 -60 65.5 GNERAB23-015 691412.42 5429872.63 270 -60 38.1 GNERAB23-016 690198.15 5434405.66 310 -55 64.0 GNERAB23-017 689672.26 5433799.87 130 -60 65.5

*Easting and Northing in NAD83 (Zone 21N)

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Gander Gold Corporation contracted the services of GroundTruth Exploration to conduct and manage the 2023 RAB drill program in Newfoundland. RAB drilling produces rock chip samples. A representative sample for each 5-foot (1.52m) interval of drilling was collected for analyses. Once sorted and logged, all samples were shipped to SGS Canada's prep facility in Grand Falls, NL, and final analyses were performed at SGS in Burnaby, B.C. At SGS in Grand Falls, NL, individual samples were dried, crushed and pulverized (PRP89). Analyses at SGS Burnaby consisted of a 30g Au Fire Assay (GE_FAA30V5), and a 25g sample was analysed for 49 elements by 2 Acid Leach with an ICP-MS finish (GE_ARM3V25). SGS Canada is a certified laboratory independent of Gander Gold Corporation. As part of the sampling protocol a QAQC program was adhered to and included the insertion of industry approved standards, blanks, and the insertion of field duplicates. Alternating standards, blanks and field duplicates were part of the sampling stream and amounted to six QA/QC samples per 100 samples collected.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice- President of Exploration for Gander Gold Corp. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Acknowledgment

Gander Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Gander Gold Corporation

Gander Gold is "All Newfoundland, All the Time". The Company is one of the island's largest claimholders targeting new high-grade gold discoveries with a current focus on the large Gander North, Mount Peyton and BLT (Botwood-Laurenceton-Thwart Island) projects where there has been very promising early exploration success. Other opportunities advancing through the pipeline are Cape Ray II, Carmanville, Gander South, Little River and Hermitage.

