Revised figures reveal UK solar capacity surpassed 16 GW in 2023, thanks to the inclusion of the newly available distribution network operator (DNO). Provisional figures for the first quarter of 2024 show the pace of new capacity lagging the same period in 2023. Installed solar capacity in the United Kingdom reached 16. 8 GW in May 2024, according to the latest figures from the UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). Installation figures released on June 27, 2024, show 582 MW of capacity was added in the first five months of 2024, down on the 640 MW added during the same period ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...