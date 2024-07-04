Netevia Secures $120 Million in Committed and Uncommitted Capital from WhiteHorse to Accelerate Growth

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2024 / Netevia, a leading fintech company specializing in innovative payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has raised up to $120 million in committed and uncommitted capital from WhiteHorse Capital, a premier private investment firm; the new funding consists of various debt facilities designated to complete key acquisitions, rollout new products and execute on strategic initiatives.

"We are thrilled to partner with Whitehorse Capital, the funding marks a pivotal moment for Netevia as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. This financial partnership will allow us to carry on Netevia's mission of becoming the next unicorn in financial technology with a very unique and diverse channel sales strategy" said Vlad Sadovskiy CEO of Netevia.

"We are excited to partner with Netevia and look forward to supporting them in the continued growth and success of the business." said Craig Palmer from WhiteHorse Capital.

About Netevia

Netevia is a pioneering fintech company that offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses across various industries. By integrating advanced technology and customer-centric approaches, Netevia provides seamless, secure, and efficient payment processing services. With a focus on innovation and growth, Netevia is committed to empowering businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

About WhiteHorse Capital

WhiteHorse Capital provides debt financing to middle market companies across a wide range of industries, including Telecom, Media and Technology, Healthcare, Business Services and Financial Services. WhiteHorse has a broad investment mandate and provides senior and subordinated debt for refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and balance sheet recapitalizations. WhiteHorse Capital professionals, across the U.S. and Europe, have extensive experience and a proven track record of providing creative financing structures and employing a long-term relationship-oriented portfolio management philosophy. For more information, please visit our website at https://whitehorse.com

**Disclaimer:** This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Netevia's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

For additional information, please visit [Netevia's newsroom] http://www.netevia.com/newsroom or follow us on [Twitter] http://www.twitter.com/netevia and [LinkedIn] http://www.linkedin.com/company/netevia

