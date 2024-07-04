Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2024) - BitDelta, a multi-asset trading platform, has earned a spot among the top five exchanges in the world for security for its commitment to always prioritising its clients' security, according to CER.live.

Having accomplished such an achievement less than a year after its launch, BitDelta continues to follow the best regulatory compliance and safety measures. With a rating of 'AAA' and an overall score of 95/100, the trading platform shows high industry security standards.

Sarah McLoughlin, Chief Operating Officer at BitDelta, has expressed her satisfaction with the recognition, saying, "As a virtual asset exchange launched less than a year ago, we are proud to have ranked among the top 5 exchanges in terms of security, standing alongside the biggest names in the industry. This security rating is more than just a number - it reflects BitDelta's relentless dedication to protecting our clients at all costs. We, as a company, always prioritise our customers. In the coming months, we strive to be among the top 3 most secure virtual asset exchanges."

The platform is built to make trading accessible for everyone, regardless of experience level - from young individuals and ambitious investors to experienced traders looking to diversify their portfolios. Key features of BitDelta include a diverse asset portfolio, cutting-edge trading technologies, a user-friendly interface, robust security measures, and the industry-leading BitDelta SafePass for future-proofing virtual assets. Additionally, the platform offers educational resources and support to help traders make informed decisions.

BitDelta remains committed to providing industry-leading services with exceptional user experiences where "every trade counts." The platform aims to set new benchmarks in safety and trust within the virtual asset space as it pursues its goal of growing into different markets.

About BitDelta

BitDelta is a versatile trading platform for retail and institutional traders. The platform offers a comprehensive trading experience by enabling users to trade various assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, derivatives, and indices. With a focus on security, BitDelta offers robust encryption and institutional-grade protection to safeguard user transactions and data. The platform is designed to provide a seamless trading experience, support cross-asset trading, and offer features like buying cryptocurrency with a card, algo trading, token launchpad services, and SafePass. BitDelta is dedicated to improving user engagement and investment capabilities across multiple financial markets.

