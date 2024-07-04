Homeowners in the Canadian province of British Columbia who install rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems will soon be able to apply for up to CAD 10,000 ($7,341) in rebates from electric utility B. C. Hydro. From pv magazine ESS News site B. C. Hydro, an electric utility operating in the Canadian province of British Columbia, has pledged to provide rebates for the installation of rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems for homeowners and businesses. Eligible homeowners can receive B. C. Hydro rebates totaling as much as CAD 10,000 ($7,341) for installing "a qualified solar ...

