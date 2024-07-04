Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813
Frankfurt
04.07.24
11:27 Uhr
27,850 Euro
+0,950
+3,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.07.2024 14:52 Uhr
Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-Year 2024 June 30

Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR 2024 JUNE 30 - LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 
04-Jul-2024 / 14:21 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
Paris, July 4th, 2024 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement 
for kaufman & broad SA 
 
 
In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on June 
30th, 2024, the liquidity account held the following assets: 
 
   --     Securities: 14, 500 
   --     Cash: EUR1,041,391.00 
 
Over the period from 01/01/2024 to 06/30/2024, a total of: 
 
       Number of transactions carried out Number of shares traded Amount in EUR of transactions 
Purchase   3,948               168,919         4,962,521.27 
Sale     3,242               154,894         4,561,102.26

Reminding liquidity contract on December 31st, 2023, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 475

-- Cash: EUR1,442,810.00

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
As a developer and urban planner, Kaufman & Broad works alongside and for local authorities and its customers. Through 
its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of 
apartment buildings, single-family homes, managed residences (for students and seniors), retail outlets, logistics 
platforms and office buildings. The Group's employees share the conviction that building is acting! Acting for people 
by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its appeal and development, and acting 
for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of the construction and use of buildings every day. All of the Group's 
developments play a positive role in the ecological transition, and are innovative in their efforts to create a greener 
city 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2024 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year Liquidity contract june 30 2024_VUK VDEF

1939919 04-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

