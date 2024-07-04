West Ham United and Ghana National Team Winger Competing in Skechers Football Boots with the New Evolution Pack Now Taking the Brand Global

Skechers brings more strength to the pitch by adding West Ham United and Ghana National Team winger Mohammed Kudus to its roster of elite players competing in Skechers Football boots. Known to fans by his nickname Star Boy, Kudus had already been seen playing in Skechers Razor-the innovative speed boot that offers agility, comfort and touch-and is now signed on as a Skechers athlete set to appear in multiplatform marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Football.

Mohammed Kudus ready to hit the pitch in his Skechers Razor football boots from the new Evolution Pack. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kudus joins Team Skechers as the Company drops the Evolution Pack. The striking new colorway arrives just in time to celebrate a year since Skechers Football first entered the pitch and marks the brand's expansion to the global market where players around the world will have access to its signature Comfort That Performs for the first time. Part of the brand's fast evolution in the sport are the elite players who have made Skechers part of their game, including Harry Kane-who is currently competing in Skechers Football boots at the UEFA Euro 2024.

"I've been testing and competing in the Skechers Razor for a while now and it's evident to me that this is the best and most comfortable boot I've ever worn," said Mohammed Kudus. "It's the right time to make it official with Skechers, and I look forward to working with their team to help introduce this incredible brand to more players as they take Skechers Football around the world."

After developing his talent at an academy in Ghana, Kudus made his professional debut at age 18 with Danish club Nordsjælland. He later hit the global stage signing with Eredivisie club Ajax where he scored 17 goals before moving to Premier League club West Ham United in 2023. On the international stage, Kudus has scored 11 goals through 32 appearances with Ghana since 2019. His accolades include Eredivisie Team of the Month four times, and CAF (Confederation of African Football) Team of the Year as well as Ghana Footballer of the Year in 2023.

"Mohammed Kudus is a sensational player loved by fans around the world, and at age 23 is already known for his talent on the pitch, so he's the ideal athlete for Skechers," added Greg Smith, VP of Product Development and Merchandising for Skechers Performance. "Along with Harry Kane and our entire team of elite athletes, it's clear that many of the best and brightest players in the world want to wear comfort that performs. Skechers Football boots offer innovation, performance and comfort that is unmatched on the pitch. As we grow our roster, we're introducing an expanded range of boots with Academy and Youth styles this summer-a true evolution for Skechers Football going into our second season on the pitch."

The Skechers Football range includes three Elite styles available in multiple colorways for men and women including the new Evolution Pack. The Skechers Razor is a lightweight speed boot with an explosive track-inspired design to maximize acceleration and energy return. It features a carbon-infused soleplate for responsive power and agility during play. The SKX_01 is ideal for striking the ball with a custom last meticulously crafted to optimize comfort and deliver a perfect fit for enhancing touch on the field. Both boots are available in standard low-profile with the SKX_01 also available in a high-top version.

Beyond the Elite styles, Skechers will soon introduce a new line of entry boots perfect for all levels of play with maximized performance and comfort; as well as Youth and Kids boots for the next generation of players that want to emulate their favorite stars, featuring an adaptable fit and enhanced comfort in every pair. Both ranges will be available in firm ground and turf styles.

Skechers Football launched at the start of the 2023/24 season when the brand signed Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as the first pro to compete in the boot. Skechers has since expanded its roster with a number of Premier League athletes including Arsenal and Ukrainian National Team defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nottingham Forest and Swedish National Team forward Anthony Elanga, as well as additional men's and women's professional athletes globally.

Beyond football, the Skechers team of elite athletes competing in the brand's performance footwear includes NBA stars Joel Embiid, Julius Randle and Terance Mann; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; Major League Baseball players Clayton Kershaw, Chris Taylor, Brendan Donovan, Aaron Nola, and Wade Miley; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.

The Skechers Football collection is available at Skechers websites, select Skechers retail stores, as well as specialty football retailers worldwide. Football fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Football product launches and more by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,200 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

