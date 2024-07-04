Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922814 | ISIN: US8305661055 | Ticker-Symbol: SKAA
Tradegate
04.07.24
13:08 Uhr
62,98 Euro
-0,02
-0,03 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKECHERS USA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,8663,4415:46
62,9063,4815:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SKECHERS USA
SKECHERS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKECHERS USA INC62,98-0,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.