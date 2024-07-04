Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2024) - LAFLEUR MINERALS INC. (CSE: LFLR) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) (the "Company") announces that Quebec Pegmatite Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Subco"), has terminated the Option Assignment Agreement dated August 7, 2023 (the "Assignment Agreement") among Subco, Brascan Resources Inc., BHBC Exploracao Mineral LTDA, and RTB Geologia e Mineracao LTDA. Following the termination of the Assignment Agreement Subco has relinquished its option to acquire the Brazil-Li 1 Lithium Property located in Brazil. Subco has no further obligation under the Assignment Agreement.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.:

LaFleur Minerals Inc. is a North American junior mining exploration company that specializes in lithium and owns 100% of two lithium properties which properties are located in the James Bay and Mazérac regions, covering approximately 303 km². The Vieux Comptoir property is located approximately 45km east of the Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project and 45km west of Winsome Resources, Adina project and I s under Option to Superior Mining International Corporation. See News Release dated December 7, 2022. The Mazérac property is located about 50km southwest of Val-d'Or and is located near Vision Lithium's Cadillac property and Winsome Resources' Decelles property.

