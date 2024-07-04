Colombia's Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME) says the country's PV capacity has reached 1,193 MW. The nation surpassed the 1 GW threshold several weeks ago with the commissioning of two large-scale solar facilities. From pv magazine LatAm Colombia's UPME has said that the country's cumulative installed PV capacity has reached 1,193 MW. It noted that the nation's installed solar capacity crossed the 1 GW threshold following the recent commissioning of 240 MW of solar by Enel Colombia, the local subsidiary of Italy-based energy company Enel. La Loma, a 150 MW plant in the Cesar Department, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...