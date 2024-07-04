Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce significant increase in customers in new segments in North America.

CyberCatch's customer count increased 42% over last 12 months, with a breakdown of 55% in the U.S. and 45% in Canada with increase in new segments, ranging from defense, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, K-12, higher education, municipalities, professional services, information technology to retail, with a focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"Cyberattacks and ransomware are increasingly targeting SMEs and the impact is even more severe given their limited resources to prevent, detect or respond. With CyberCatch's solution, SMEs are able to cost-effectively implement the necessary defense that is compliant in order to stay safe," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

"CyberCatch's solution enabled us to implement controls prescribed but also eliminate some gaps and blind spots and attain cyber safety, quickly and cost-effectively. Highly recommend CyberCatch in order to stay proactive," said Don Clement, President, Mission Building Supplies Group.

"Cyber risk is a key business risk faced today. We have been proactively mitigating the risk, but CyberCatch's solution has been invaluable to us to further strengthen risk mitigation with controls prescribed. Highly recommend CyberCatch," said Kevin Hill, IT Director, The Integrity Group.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

