Deepfake AI Market worth $5,134 million by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deepfake AI Market is anticipated to experience substantial expansion, ascending from a value of USD 564 million in 2024 to a substantial worth of USD 5,134 million by the year 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. This dramatic surge is being fueled by a number of causes. The primary growth driver is the rising concerns about the misuse of deepfake technology, which poses substantial dangers to digital identity and security, has fueled demand for enhanced detection and mitigation tools. Furthermore, fast advances in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, combined with widespread usage of digital media platforms, are driving innovation and broadening the application reach of deepfake technology across multiple industries. Furthermore, the rising interest in ethical uses of deepfakes for marketing and entertainment purposes is also fostering market expansion.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Deepfake AI Market"

250 - Tables

50 - Figures

400 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256823035

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2030 Forecast units USD (Million) Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Intel (US), Veritone (US), Cogito Tech (US), Primeau Forensics (US), iProov (UK), Kairos (US), ValidSoft (US), MyHeritage (Israel), HyperVerge (US), BioID (Germany), DuckDuckGoose AI (Netherlands), Pindrop (US), Truepic (US), Sentinel (Estonia), Synthesia (UK), BLACKBIRD.AI (US), Deepware (Turkey), idenfy (US), Q-Integrity (Switzerland), D-ID (Israel), Resemble AI (US), Sensity AI (Netherlands), Reality Defender (US), Attestiv (US), WeVerify (Germany), DeepMedia.AI (US), Kroop AI (India), Respeecher (Ukraine), DeepSwap (US), Reface (Ukraine), Facia.ai (UK), Oz Forensics (UAE), and Paravision (US).

By technology, generative adversarial networks (GANs) to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Generative Adversarial Network is projected to hold the largest market share in the Deepfake AI Market during the forecast period. GANs have become the preferred technology in the deepfake AI business because of their distinct architecture and remarkable outcomes. These networks are made up of two competing components: a generator that produces fake content and a discriminator that attempts to discern between actual and fake content. This adversarial setting results in a continuous improvement cycle in which both components drive each other to become more complex. As a result, GANs can generate extremely realistic synthetic media, such as modified photos and movies that are often indistinguishable from real content. Their ability to learn and adapt from large datasets enables them to capture tiny nuances in facial expressions, voice patterns, and body movements, making the resulting deepfakes more realistic.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=256823035

By vertical, media & entertainment segment is poised to account for largest market share in 2024.

The media and entertainment industry is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024 due to rising demand for synthetic media generation. Media producers and entertainment organizations are rapidly embracing generative AI-powered technologies to improve content creation, allowing for realistic simulations and adaptations of celebrities and historical figures. This sector's use of deepfakes enables cost-effective production, quick content generation, and the creation of personalized and engaging audience experiences. Furthermore, deepfakes are being employed in advertising campaigns and immersive experiences to increase viewer engagement and brand recognition. As digital content continues to witness increasing consumption, the media and entertainment industry will drive the expansion of the deepfake AI industry, affecting its dominance in terms of market share.

By region, North America to account for the largest market during forecast period.

North America is set to become the largest region in terms of market share in 2024 due to its excellent technological infrastructure, significant investments in artificial intelligence, and the strong presence of important industry players. The region is home to multiple major AI research universities and tech businesses including Veritone, Kairos, HyperVerge, PinDrop, TruePic, and ValidSoft, who are pioneering the development of powerful deepfake technology and detection tools. Furthermore, North America's strong legislative environment fosters innovation while addressing the ethical and security concerns linked with deepfake technology. This proactive regulatory approach, combined with strong consumer awareness and adoption rates of digital media, puts North America as a leading player in the deepfake artificial intelligence business.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=256823035

Top Key Companies in Deepfake AI Market:

The major players in the Deepfake AI Market include Synthesia (UK), Reface (Ukraine), Sentinel AI (Estonia), Pindrop (US), BioID (Germany), along with SMEs and startups such as D-ID (Israel), DuckDuckGoose (Netherlands), Q-Integrity (Switzerland), Sensity AI (Netherlands) and Kroop AI (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

ModelOps Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Image Recognition Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Synthetic Data Generation Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Knowledge Graph Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Deepfake AI Companies and Deepfake AI Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deepfake-ai-market-worth-5-134-million-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302189498.html