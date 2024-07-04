RWE and SolarDuck have built a 0. 5 MWp offshore floating solar pilot project in the North Sea, 12 km off the Dutch coast. The installation features six interconnected platforms capable of withstanding extreme offshore conditions. Dutch-Norwegian offshore specialists SolarDuck, in collaboration with RWE, has installed an offshore floating solar pilot project in the Dutch North Sea. The 0. 5 MWp Merganser array is located 12 km off the coast of Scheveningen, the Netherlands. The pilot project is connected to a mooring system in depths of 20 meters. SolarDuck and RWE said the pilot project is a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...