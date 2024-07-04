Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anzeige
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
04.07.24
09:09 Uhr
2,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.07.2024 16:36 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

4 July 2024

On 2 July 2024 the Company made the following conditional awards of nil-cost options under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and the Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") to the following directors.

Scheme

Number of shares awarded

Nickyl Raithatha

LTIP

967,268

Andy MacKinnon

LTIP

625,389

Nickyl Raithatha

DSBP

99,942

Andy MacKinnon

DSBP

64,618

LTIP awards

The LTIP awards were calculated using a price of £1.6058 per share (being the average mid market closing price on the dealing days over the 90 calendar days prior to the date of grant).

The policy limit for LTIP awards is 250% of salary. The awards will be subject to Total Shareholder Return and Adjusted EPS performance conditions.

DSBP awards

The DSBP awards were calculated using a price of £1.8667 per share (being the average of the Company's share price during the 3-day period ended with the dealing day before the date of grant).

The DSBP award relates to the deferral of 33% of the FY24 bonus, which would otherwise be paid in cash in July 2024, into options over shares with a future vesting date conditional upon continued employment.

Vesting of both awards will take place three years after grant and are subject to continued employment. Any vested shares from the LTIP awards which are not sold to pay income tax and national insurance liabilities will be subject to a two year post-vesting holding period.

The Awards were made in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nickyl Raithatha

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of conditional award made under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan; and

(2) Grant of conditional award made under the Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Nil consideration

(2) Nil consideration

967,268

99,942

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andy MacKinnon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of conditional award made under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan; and

(2) Grant of conditional award made under the Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Nil consideration

(2) Nil consideration

625,389

64,618

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com


