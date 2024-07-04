Rogers Communications Inc.: Rogers awarded Canada's fastest and most reliable internet

TORONTO, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it has been named the fastest and most reliable internet in Canada by Opensignal, the global leader in independent network benchmarking. The report finds that Rogers consistently delivers the most reliable experience, the fastest overall download speeds, and the best streaming experience in Canada.



"With our national coast-to-coast wireline network connecting over 60% of Canadian households, we are incredibly proud to be recognized with the most reliable internet and the fastest speeds in Canada," said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to invest in our networks and to deliver the best communications and entertainment experiences to our customers."

Opensignal measures how Canadians connect consistently and Rogers scored nearly 50 points ahead of its competitors on reliability and over 30 points on download speed. Rogers has invested over $40 billion in its networks over the last decade and will invest $4 billion in capital investments this year. Rogers recently increased internet speeds to one million Ontario homes and announced a 10-year strategic agreement with Comcast to introduce Xfinity's connectivity and entertainment products and services to Canadians.

About the Opensignal Report

Based on winning National Overall Experience awards for Download Speed, Reliability Experience, Consistent Quality and Video Experience. Opensignal Awards - Canada: Fixed Broadband Experience Report May 2024, based on independent analysis of fixed broadband measurements recorded during the period Feb 1 - Apr 30, 2024 © 2024 Opensignal Limited.